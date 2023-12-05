Achievers varsity produces 37 first class

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Achievers University, Owo, in Ondo State , plans to hold it’s 13th convocation ceremony, with 518 graduates, out of which 37 made first class

Also, the university, has received the permission from National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence 11 New programmes for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Omolola Irinoye said this during the convocation press conference held at the University’s Auditorium in Owo.

Prof. Irinoye said that , almost all the programmes run at the University are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“Out of the 27 undergraduate programs, 18 have full accreditation, one is under interim accreditation, and six are currently undergoing the accreditation process, while 4 are being re-accredited after 5 years of initial full accreditation.

“However, we have only 2 programmes that are yet to be due for accreditation and we are preparing to do this as and when due”.

“As for resources verification, the University received permission of the NUC to commence 11 new programmes for the 2023/2024 session.

“The programmes are; MBBS. Medicine and Surgery, pharm.D. Doctor of Philosophy, DPT. Doctor of Physiotherapy, B.Sc. Health information science, B.Sc. Procurement management, B.Sc. Banking and Finance, B.Sc. Remote sensing and Geoscience information system, B.Ed. Guidance and counseling, B.LIS. Library and information science, B.Sc. Biology Education, B.Sc. Chemistry Education”.

On the graduands, the Vice Chancellor said that “the institution is set to convocate 518 Students with 37 First class, 259 second class upper, 195 second class lower, 27 third class honours, while the Best Graduating Student is Adamma Rebecca in the faculty of Law, with 4.87 CGPA.

Irinoye added the University is also set to prioritize Agricultural programmes.

“Our priority programme in the nearest future is Agriculture, we want to commit to the Development of agriculture with emphasis on food security, we would work to expand collaboration and partnership to achieve success.

“The University is working to bring to a reality the convening of stakeholders in Agriculture development and food security summit in the coming year.”

Speaking on the success achieved on Infrastructural development; She said that “We are excited that we are growing with arrays of construction works and positive changes that are meant to provide a conducive Environment comparable to international standards that are planned to make teaching and research more condusive.

“Some of these projects include the 17 rooms Achievers signature, the University guest house, a 250 computer based test centre, a central laboratory guest house, a 250 computer based test center, a central laboratory building with 17 laboratories for basic life and health services”.

When asked on the federal government loan being given to students if private institutions would also benefit from it, she said, the University council would work towards achieving the aim of their students of being beneficiaries.

On students loan promised students by the federal government, Prof Irinoye said that “Every Student deserves to have the loan no mater if it private or public institution, efforts are going on to make the federal government know that both the public and private institutions are grooming Students for the future.

“We also offer humanitarian services, the Government can also let TETFUND assist the private universities”.

The Vice Chancellor noted that in the university “Students are offered 100% tuition-free scholarship for 15 programs.”

She encouraged parents to explore these opportunities, urging them to consider the tuition fee programs that align with the university’s commitment to excellence and meeting the JAMB cut-off requirements.

Honorary awards are to be conferred on Dr. Faruq Umar Abubakar, Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria; a daughter of former Ondo governor, Mrs. Olajumoke Anifowose-Ajasin (Former Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Ondo State); and Engineer Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, Executive Director at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria in Abuja.