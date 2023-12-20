ACF’ll continue to promote peace, says Northern Youth Association

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna- Youth group from the North has expressed confidence in the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF), insisting that the organisation was poised

to promote peace, unity and engender prosperity in the entire landscape of the North on a consultative basis.

The umbrella body of all Northern youth, Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations JACOM threw its weight behind the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) for the smooth transition and change of leadership baton by the apex Northern Nigeria socio-cultural organisation.

The Northern youth group, in a statement issued by Murtala Abubakar, Convener JACOM and Israel Musa, the Secretary? explained that the development by ACF culminated in last week’s inauguration of the new national executive committee to pilot the affairs of the ACF for the next three years after the expiration of the tenure of the former minister of agriculture, Elder Audu Ogbe.

“The smooth and peaceful transition following the painstaking efforts of the selection committee that produced the current executive team under the chairmanship of Mr. Mamman Mike Osman SAN, is a clear testimony to the commitment of ACF to approach its responsibilities with renewed vigour and pragmatism more than ever before.”

“The Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations is convinced that going by the profiles of the people that constitute the newly inaugurated executive team, the idea behind the formation of the ACF among other things, to promote peace and unity and engender prosperity in the entire landscape of Arewa on a consultative basis would be realised.”

“As we look forward to the current leadership vision for the north, our association assures ACF of our total commitment and the entire people of the north of our willingness to join hands with ACF’s new executive committee not only to ensure closer synergy that will bring about a convergence of energy of the youth and wisdom of our fathers to face our challenges but also to bring back security, peace, unity and prosperity to our region for hope and better tomorrow, especially in this trying times.”

“We call on all Northerners irrespective of the tongue, faith, political lineage to unite and give the ACF the needed supports it requires to discharge its responsibilities,” the statement added.