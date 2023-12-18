Access Bank’s Head of Media Relations, Abdul Imoyo is dead

Abdul Imoyo

Media manager and journalist, Abdul Imoyo has passed away.

Imoyo was a newspaper editor in Lagos before joining Access Bank in 2014 as a corporate communications manager for the frontline financial services group.

Until his death, Abdul Imoyo was the Head of Media Relations at Access Holding.

A statement issued by Tunde Imoyo, on behalf of the family, said he died in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the First Cardiology, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness.

The statement read: “It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Uncle, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who went to be with the Lord in the early hours of 17th December 2023, after a brief illness.

“We are taking some time as a family to grieve over our loss at this time.

We thank you for your prayers and support.

“Further announcements will be communicated in due course.”

Vanguard News