Abuja protest: APC chieftain, Inegbeniki, urges Wike not to deter

Wike

•Says corruption is fighting back

The State Vice Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo Central Senatorial district, High Chief Francis Inegbeniki has urged the Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT, Chief Nysom Wike not to be deterred by the ill-advised protest against him. Inegbeniki, Uzoya of Esan Land, in a statement on Friday, said the sponsored protest was an indication that corruption was fighting back, but Wike should remain focused on the good work he was already doing in FCT.

According him, “Those unscrupulous Nigerians that do not mean well for this country, land grabbers and land speculators are the ones sponsoring such protest. Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nysom Wike should expect more of such sponsored protests because the land grabbers are big cartel, and some civil servants in the FCT are part of the land racketeering”.

Inegbeniki advised the FCT Minister to ensure the destruction of the land grabbing cartel in FCT, who have shown themselves to be greedy, selfish and unpatriotic Nigerians.

The APC leader in Esan land appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fully support Wike on his mission to save the FCT from criminal land grabbers.

“ Since the Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nysom Wike assumed office, he has demonstrated his patriotism, dedication and commitment to reshaping and bringing back the lost glory of the FCT. All Nigerians are happy with what Wike is doing in Abuja, only the land grabbers are paranoid and they are now sponsoring protest against Wike”, he said