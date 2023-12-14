Abuja Newspaper distributors seek freedom for kidnapped leader

Soni Daniel

Newspaper distributors in Abuja have cried out for help to get their president released from kidnappers’ den.

Vanguard learnt that the President of the Abuja Newspaper Distributors’ Association, ANDA, Mr. Emmanuel John was seized by yet to be identified kidnappers from a vehicle he boarded home on Tuesday night around the Giri area of Abuja.

It was learnt that the kidnapper later contacted his family and demanded N12 million as ransom to free him.

But on Thursday, the association placed several messages to anyone or group who could assist them to raise money to be able to pay the ransom and get Mr. John off the kidnappers’ hook.

In a statement jointly signed by the Vice President and General Secretary of ANDA, Comrade Abdul Shittu and Comrade Henry Okorieukwu, the association lamented the seizure of their president and pleaded for support to financial support from well-meaning Nigerians to get him released.

“It is with great sadness and concern that we write to inform you of the tragic kidnapping of our association president, Comr. Emmanuel John, on 12th December, 2023. We have been in touch with his family and they have confirmed that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N15 million for his safe release.

“We understand that this news is distressing, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to support the efforts to secure the safe return of Comr. Emmanuel John. On this note, we are soliciting for your urgent contribution towards raising money to support the family for whatever is the final agreed ransom between the kidnappers and his family.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to remain calm and refrain from any independent action or publication in this matter for the moment so as to not jeopardize his safety. It is also crucial that we allow the authorities to handle the situation with the utmost care and diligence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Comr. Emmanuel John and his family during this difficult time. We appeal to all and sundry to keep him in your prayers and continue to support him in any way you can. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the association said in Abuja on Thursday.

But the police in Abuja have said that they were unaware of the kidnap of the newspaper distributors’ leader.

Mr. John is reported to have boarded a vehicle from Abuja to Giri not knowing that the vehicle was operated by criminals popularly known as ‘one chance’, who later ferried him away to an unknown destination and placed a fee of N12 million as a condition to free him.