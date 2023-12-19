Abuja musician, band members allegedly kidnapped

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Popular Juju musician, Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band members were reportedly kidnapped while en route Kogi for a live performance.

According to a social media post by a fellow musician, Adeyinka Adeboye, also known as Boyebest, the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N10 million for their release.

The news of the alleged kidnap broke on Boyebest’s Instagram account, where he expressed his dismay and concern for their safety.

The band members were on their way to Kogi for a live performance on Sunday when the incident allegedly took place.

“This is so scary. God have mercy. @omobadejumbobeats and his band members were kidnapped on their way to Kogi from Abuja for a performance yesterday. Please, we need help as the kidnappers are demanding a N10 million ransom for each person,” he wrote.

When a Vanguard visited Omoba De Jombo Beats’ studio at Silverline Plaza, along Muhammadu Buhari Way, Garki II, Abuja, he found the premises locked and his Mercedes Benz with number plate, RBC 268 SU, was in sight, but the tires were deflated.

One of the musician’s neighbours, Ezekiel Oladeji, was shocked by the news, saying: “Oh, my goodness. I can’t believe it. I hadn’t even realised that he and his band members were missing.

“I saw him last Friday when he was loading his equipment into the van. This is really shocking and worrying.”

Despite these reports, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, denied the kidnap allegation.

In a telephone conversation with Vanguard, she said: “No musician or musical band was kidnapped within the nation’s capital.”

Despite the police’s denial, the overwhelming concern remains for the safety and quick return of Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band members.

As investigations continue, fans and fellow musicians across Nigeria and beyond are praying for their safe return.

Vanguard News