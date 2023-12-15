Abuja Chamber of Commerce appoints new DG

By Luminous Jannamike, edited by Soni Daniel, Northern Regional Editor

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has announced the appointment of Sir Agabaidu Jideani as its new Director General, following the impending departure of Dr. Victoria Akai.

The decision, aimed at ensuring the continued progress of the ACCI, was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday by Alhaji Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Abubakar described Jideani’s appointment as a pivotal moment for the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, signaling a new chapter in its mission to advance business and economic prosperity in the country.

According to the statement, the appointment is a strategic move to fill the impending vacancy left by the outgoing Director General, Dr. Victoria Akai, who is set to embark on new endeavors from January 4, 2024.

Alhaji Al-Mujtaba Abubakar emphasized the intention to maintain the trajectory of progress set by the ACCI under Dr. Victoria Akai’s leadership.

“Dr. Victoria Akai has served with great impact and merit as the DG of the ACCI, and we are confident that Sir Agabaidu Jideani will carry on this legacy,” the statement read.