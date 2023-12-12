Absence of the Mambilla Power project in Power Ministry budget deliberate — FG

By Henry Umoru

THE Federal Government has explained that the absence of the Mambilla Power Project in the 2024 budget of the Ministry of Power was deliberate.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) led Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Power, Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, who noted that the Mambilla Project was in legal tussle, said that he deliberately removed the Mambilla Project in his Ministry 2024 budget.

He said: “For Mambilla, there is no provision for it in 2024. It isn’t a mistake. It is deliberate. It is under international arbitration. Until it is resolved, we can’t do anything about it.

Recall that Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited, SPTCL, had on October 10, 2017, dragged the Federal Government to the International Court of Arbitration administered by the International Chamber of Commerce, ICC, Paris, France for “breach of contract” in relation to a 2003 agreement to construct the 3,050MW plant in Mambilla, Taraba State, on a “build, operate and transfer” basis for $6 billion. FG in its defence insisted that the contract award was irregular and did not pass through due process, just as it would be recalled that Dr. Olu Agunloye, who was the Minister of Power at the time, awarded the contract a day after the federal cabinet reportedly told him to step down his request for approval and explore other sources of funding for the project.