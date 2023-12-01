Abiodun presents N703.028bn budget to Ogun Assembly

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, presented N703.028 billion as 2024 appropriation bill to the House of Assembly.

Governor Abiodun, who christened it as the ‘Budget of Sustained Growth and Development’, said the budget will sustain the administration’s quest for shared prosperity through the ISEYA mantra.

In his address to the lawmakers, the governor said N415.66 billion is estimated as capital expenditure while N287.37 billion is earmarked as recurrent expenditure.

The proposed budget earmarked N95.05bn for personnel costs, consolidated revenue stood at N27.35bn, while public debt charge was fixed at N59.09bn and overhead cost put at N105.88bn for the next fiscal year.

Giving the functional classification and key allocations of the 2024 budget, Governor Abiodun noted that 16% of the total budget amounting to N109.21bn would be expended on Education, 12% resulting in N81.18bn was set aside on health, housing and community development gulps N28.88bn resulting into 4%, N14.21bn being 2% on agriculture and industry, 30% amounting to N209.1bn was set aside for infrastructure, 3% on recreation and culture, with 4% on social protection. He added that General Public Service- executive organ allotted 4% and General public service – financial and fiscal affairs allocated 5%.

Others, he noted, included General public service – general personnel service put at 0.3%, public order & safety allotted 2%, likewise economic affairs given 0.4%, just as Judiciary and Legislature were allocated 1% and 2% respectively with statewide put at 15%.

He said: “The budget is expected to sustain our administration’s quest for shared prosperity through the ISEYA mantra.

“Our objective is to create an enabling environment for business and industries to thrive through friendly policies and provision of infrastructure; collaboration, fiscal prudence, and quality service delivery; expanding the revenue base in the area of internally generated revenue, and to also ensure timely completion of on-going developmental projects.”