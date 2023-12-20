Abduction of judge: Lawyers shut courts in A’Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO— LAWYERS, yesterday, shut Akwa Ibom State High Court, Oron Judicial Division, over Monday evening’s abduction of Justice Joy Unwana.

Justice Unwana, who presides over the state High Court in the Oron Judicial Division, was whisked off with her driver by gunmen, who killed her orderly on her way home from the court along Okobo-Esuk Inwang-Ndon Ebom Road.

With the victim’s whereabouts still unknown, lawyers under the Oron Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) poured out in protest with placards screaming, “Security agencies in Oron highly compromised”, “We demand tight and urgent security”, “Release our judge or we shall continue to protest”, “The business of the court in Oron, Akwa Ibom at large is affected by the kidnap of Justice Joy Unwana,” among others.

NBA Chairman, Oron Branch, Torosco Eyene, who led the protest, stated: “The branch condemns in strongest terms the criminal, wicked and evil act of kidnap of Hon Justice Joy Unwana on Monday, December 18, 2023, on her way back to Uyo after a long and last Family Court session for the year, wherein she made far-reaching orders in favour of numerous abandoned children as the nation moves towards forthcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.”

Among their demands, the NBA urged the state government and security agencies to investigate the matter speedily and ensure the judge and her driver regain freedom as soon as possible.

The lawyers commiserated with the family of slain Justice Unwana’s police orderly, calling on the state government to come up with a deliberate policy to affirm judicial autonomy towards providing adequate facilities for judicial officers as provided in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).