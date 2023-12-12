AAU ’ll attain great heights in technological devt —Ag VC, Prof Adagbonyin

By Dickson Omobola

THE Acting Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, AAU, Professor Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin,has expressed optimism that the institution would achieve greater heights in technological development.

Adagbonyin, who was represented by Mrs. Abiola Laseinde, said this when AAU emerged winner in three categories of the 2023 Nigeria Technology Awards, NITA, held in Lagos.

These categories include the State University Website/Portal of the Year, Excellence in Technology Deployment State University and Best Use of Social Media State University.

Speaking at the event, Adagbonyin expressed elation that the modest effort of the university in driving technological development in Nigeria was recognised and promised that this award will spur the university to greater heights in technological development.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of NITA, said that the awards ceremony

was the contribution of the organisation to encourage technological development at an indigenous level. On his part, the Worldwide President of the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association,

Dr Clifford Omozeghian, congratulated Adagbonyin for accomplishing the feat. Recall that AAU also won a patent right for Glucozil, a medicine which the institution produced for the treatment of diabetes and high blood pressure that got National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, certification this year.

Also, the Nursing and Midwifery students of AAU obtained a hundred per cent pass in the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s Professional Examination 2023.