A woman should do whatever makes her happy – Actress, Bianca Matthew

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and chef, Bianca Matthew born Bianca Chioma Umunnakwe has declared that what matters to her most is her mental health and happiness. And asserts that no one should blame any woman for doing anything that makes them happy.

In a chat with Potpourri, the lovely actress admits that many women flaunt their endowment on social media and questions anyone’s right to judge them, adding that happiness is all that matters

” I believe a woman should do whatever makes her feel good about herself and comfortable. If she feels like showing more skin or flaunting her endowment then fine, if she doesn’t want to, still fine,” she said.

Bianca has become an Instagram sensation who parades a male kingdom of followers numbering well over one hundred thousand. She keeps them hooked and engaged with tantalizingly raunchy pictures and videos. Apart from her talent which is never in doubt Bianca is a sight for sore eyes and she makes no excuses about it.

As much as her looks do the trick, the Economics graduate of Imo State University told Potpourri that being sexy takes more than just looks.

Of course, Bianca Matthew is not one that can be described as “shy” as her Instagram page is replete with all sorts of sexy and showy pictures and videos. Little wonder she has become something of a staple in the social space.

“Social media has influenced my growth a lot. It has actually done me more good than harm, I have most of my fans on Instagram,” she offered.

Bianca Matthew has featured in movies like My Village, Nunu,Strength of a Woman,Concealed and many more