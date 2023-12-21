A senior colleague told me I can’t make it in music – Nasboi

Nigerian singer, Lawal Micheal Nasiru Bolaji, popularly known as Nasboi has recounted his music career journey.

According to Nasboi, his music career can be traced back to 2014 when he got signed to renowned Nollywood actress, Omotola Kehinde Jalade.

The ‘Umbrella crooner’ also recalled a moment when a colleague once told him that he could not make it in music.

He made this known while speaking as a guest on Trending with HipTV where he was interviewed by Kim Oprah and media personality Pascal.

Nasboi said, “In 2014, I got signed as a musician to renowned Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Kehinde. I delved into something I like photography. I delved into photography. So I started off as a photographer in 2018. So one random day, I was sitting in the car and I decided to mimic Davido. The reason I mimicked Davido is not for skit making. I mimicked Davido to get attention for my music.

“I know a senior colleague who said, you cannot make it as a musician, shout-out to Tubaba he is always supporting me everywhere I go, even if I decide to be a footballer today, Tubaba gives me maximum support. Tubaba posted and said you are a cheat to your colleagues, how will you be good here and there.”

