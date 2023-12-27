‘A personal loss, piercing pain, Ondo Reps Member, Adefarati mourns Akeredolu’s death

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A House of Representatives member, representing Akoko South West/ South East Federal Constituency, Ondo state, Gboyega Adefarati, has described the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as not only a personal loss but a piercing pain.

Adefarati said in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, that ” Akeredolu “was a man of many parts, affable, generous, religious, courageous, bold and brave.

The statement reads” The distance between life and death is the legacy established in the undulating journey to accomplish our circle as members of the human family.

“Death is the veil which those who live to call life; they sleep, and it is lifted. The finality of death is a hard reality to deal with. Notwithstanding, it is a puzzle that only God understands.

“He giveth and taketh. The demise of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is not only a personal loss but also a piercing pain.

” Reasonably, Aketi was a fearless and faithful leader who took important and impactful decisions without minding whose ox is gored.

“Any day and anytime, he was committed to his words to the end of his life. While battling for survival, he still spoke truth to power and authority.

Adefarati said ‘ Akeredolu “served God and humanity with decency and dignity. My boss and leader, rest in peace!.