A-Ibom Palace Council resolves two-year legal battle over ancestral land

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Paramount Rulers Palace Council, Itu local government Area Ibom state has laid to rest a two year-old legal battle over Mbat Udo Aba and Ndon Ekpene Nsine disputed ancestral land located at Ikot Ebom Itam in the LGA.

The ancestral land was said to have been acquired by government for the Itam Industrial Layout.

Indigenes of Ikot Ebom Itam had in a suit brought before the Council challenged the trespass and encroachment of their ancestral land located beside acquired government’s industrial layout.

Plaintiffs in the suit were: Mr. Aniefiok Okon Anyang, Mr. Anthony Thomas Udofia, Mrs Christiana Christopher Etim and Mr. Cosmas Ita Ebong, against the Village Head of Ikot Ebom Itam, Eteidung Okon Akpan Usanga as defendant.

The Council in its judgement on Monday declared that the land belonged to bonafide indigenes of Ikot Ebom Itam and not Itam Industrial Layout.

Also the Council in the judgement presented by the Paramount Ruler of Itu LGA,, Edidem Akpan Inyang and Secretary of the Palace Council, Chief Daniel Udo, banned activities of land speculators and grabbers in Ikot Ebom Itam.

It held that, the decision was taken after a careful study of documentary evidence and oral submissions by both parties, as well as findings during the inspection of the land

The Council said “it is convinced that the land is not within the Government’s acquired land for Itam Industrial Layout, and observed that series of letter were written by Ikot Ebom Village Council to the State Government to clarify the boundary.

“The defendant and Village Head of Ikot Ebom Itam, Eteidung Okon Akpan Usanga, was inconsistent in his submissions, as there is no tangible evidence provided by the Village Head to support his claim that Nsik Agro-Alllied Company Limited bought the land or was allocated any plot of land to in Ikot Ebom Itam.

“It is obvious that Nsik Agro-Allied Company has an interest in the land, but that the Company was not properly guided.”

The Palace Council found Eteidung Okon Akpan Usanga liable and advised him to always protect the interest of his subjects.

It advised Nsik Agro-Allied Company, “to initiate a constructive engagement process with the owners of the land so as to reach a mutually agreed term that will be beneficial to both parties”,