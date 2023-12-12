93% of women in Jigawa don’t use contraceptives — NBS

*Different types of contraceptives

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that 93 percent of women in Jigawa State did not use any contraceptive methods in 2021.

NBS disclosed this yesterday in its Demographics Statistics report for 2022.

The NBS said: “According to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 2021), Jigawa State recorded the highest percentage of persons who do not use any method with 93 percent while Lagos had the lowest percentage with 54.7 percent.

“It also reveals that Lagos recorded the highest number of uses of modern contraceptive methods with 36.6 percent, while Jigawa had the lowest with 3.6 percent.”

According to the bureau, “Contraception (birth control) prevents pregnancy by interfering with the normal process of ovulation, fertilization, and implantation. The prevention of unintended pregnancies helps to lower maternal ill-health and the number of pregnancy-related deaths.

“Delaying pregnancies in young girls who are at increased risk of health problems from early childbearing and preventing pregnancies among older women who also face increased risks, are important health benefits of family planning.

“There are different methods used to prevent unwanted pregnancy. Thus, they are categorized into two major types: the modern and the traditional.”

NBS also noted that the total Fertility Rate moved from 5.50 in 2013 to 5.14 in 2022. Furthermore, life expectancy at birth for males grew from 53.2 years in 2015 to 55.1 years in 2022, while life expectancy for females increased from 55.3 years in 2015 to 57.2 years in 2022.”