9-day-old baby, mother killed in Ondo building collapse

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A woman and her nine-day-old baby were killed in a building that collapsed in Akure, the Ondo State capital, in the early hours of yesterday.

However, the brother of the new born baby and the grandmother escaped death by the whiskers, as they only sustained injuries.

The victims’ identities could not be ascertained at press time.

Vanguard gathered that tragedy happened at Ayedun Street, around Hospital/Egbe road, in Akure metropolis, while the woman and her baby were inside the building. They reportedly died instantly.

An eye witness who did not disclose his identity explained that “it was a pathetic death, as an overhead water tank mounted near the storey building suddenly fell.

“There was no sign that the concrete on which the water tank was mounted was weak. It was too sudden. Unfortunately, the baby that was christened Tuesday, December 12, 2023, was inside the building with her mother when the tank fell on the building.

“The sound of the collapsed water tank attracted neighbours who rushed to the scene but were helpless as the victims were under the debris of the collapsed building.

“Efforts to rescue them proved abortive. The bodies were later evacuated by security personnel who visited the scene. The injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.”

One of the occupants of the building told Vanguard that the husband of the deceased had stepped out for an appointment when the incident happened.

“He was contacted on his mobile telephone. When he rushed back, he watched helplessly the bodies of his wife and baby under the collapsed building.

The state Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached for comment but a senior police officer confirmed the incident.

