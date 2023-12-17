81st birthday: How Buhari granted me presidential pardon, restored my dignity – Olanrewaju

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Minister of Communications, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), on Sunday, narrated how former President Muhammadu Buhari granted him presidential pardon and restored his dignity as a fully fledged retired Army Major General.

Olanrewaju, a former GOC of the 3 Armoured Division, Nigeria Army, in a statement, felicitated with Buhari on his 81st birthday celebration.

The former Minister said: “I congratulate my Commander-in-Chief General Buhari, who left the seat of power sane and happy in a nation with many challenges. He removed the stains in my public records and restored my dignity with the presidential pardon at this twilight time of my life.

“I want to wish him well and pray to Almighty Allah to give him longevity and keep him well. Thank you, General Muhammadu Buhari. Happy birthday, General.”