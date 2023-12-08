8 abducted students of FULafia regain freedom

Stock

The eight kidnapped students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State, have regained their freedom from abductors.

Recall that gunmen had on the night of Dec. 6, kidnapped some students of the institution, who reside off-campus, in Gandu community.

However, the police command in the state dismissed the report of the kidnapping.

According to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, nothing of such occurred.

“We have not received any report of kidnapping in the state,” he said when initially contacted on the incident.

Confirming the release of the kidnapped students in Lafia, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, Head of Information and Public Relations of the institution, said the eight students were released around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Ibrahim added that all the students were reunited with their families after medical examination and counselling.

The spokesperson also said the institution in collaboration with the state government and the law enforcement agencies had beefed up security in and around the university to avert a recurrence.

Corroborating the release of the students, Mr Hassan Kassimu, Head of Gandu community where the kidnapping occurred, said the eight upon their release were immediately moved to the university’s medical centre for medical attention.

Again when contacted to confirm the release of the eight students, Nansel said the command was not aware of the kidnapping or release of the students.