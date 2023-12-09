61st birthday: First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, pours encomiums on Akpabio

Wike

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, joined other leaders of the National Assembly to rejoice with the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his 61st birthday anniversary and special thanksgiving.

Speaking at the Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the President’s wife described Akpabio’s commitment to democracy, accountability and good governance as commendable.

Her words: “It is my pleasure to be here today to celebrate the 61st birthday anniversary of an extraordinary man in our generation.

This occasion is not only a celebration but also an opportunity to reflect on the immense contributions he has made to Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“Senator Akpabio’s journey in public service from his early days as a lawyer to his tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom state and now as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is worth mentioning.

It is noteworthy that under his leadership Akwa Ibom State witnessed remarkable infrastructure development, improved health care services and educational opportunities.

“His administration focused on human capital development and poverty alleviation programmes that transformed the lives of many particularly the most vulnerable in the society.’’