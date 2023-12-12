500-level student of OAU dies in auto accident

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Chisom Nwankwo was reportedly dead on Tuesday as a result of an auto accident on the school campus.

The deceased, a student in the department of Agric economics was heading toward campus gate on road one when the incident happened around 12noon.

An eye witness, Usman Alli disclosed that an accident involving a commercial motorcycle carrying a student and a private car had occurred on the same road and were still being attended to when the second one happened.

The source alleged that the motorcyclist carrying Chisom was distracted by the initial accident and while overtaking a commercial bus, the motorcyclist lost control and fell along with the passenger.

Another source added that the commercial bus coming behind climbed over them, causing serious injury on the student before they were both rushed to the school clinic and later referred to the University teaching hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju while confirming the unfortunate incident said the final year student was declared dead few minutes after she was admitted at the teaching hospital.

According to him, One particular Okada with registration number EGA 602KG was trying to overtake a Toyota corrolla but unfortunately the side mirror of the said car hit the bike causing the commercial motorcyclist to fell down with the passenger who is a 200-level student of Psychology, Deborah Okunola.

“As those ones were trying to attend to themselves, another bike KSL232 ridden by one Chika Nwakore was carrying a 500-level female student of department of Agric Economics named Chisom Nwankwo, the bike man carrying Chisom was distracted by the initial accident, he lost concentration, while a bus coming behind him hit the bike with the passenger.

“Chisom with the bike man were injured and were taken to health center where they were referred to OAUTH complex.

“But unfortunately, Chisom was later declared dead. The body is in the university’s campus at the preservation of anatomy because the morgue of the teaching hospital has collapsed.

“We have informed the police because life was lost, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire is not happy with the situation. We sympathize with the family of the deceased, a final year for that matter. We are not happy to lose anybody. We appeal to road users on the road to be cautious”.