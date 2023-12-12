500 clerics, NNPP’s members pray for Kano Gov’s success at Supreme Court

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 500 clerics and members of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP)

converged on Kaduna to pray for the success of NNPP’s Governor of Kano state at the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to influence the ongoing Kano Governorship Supreme Court case.

During the Northwest zone’s special prayer organized in support of the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf in Kaduna, the 500 clerics led the prayers for Governor Yusuf and hoped that the Supreme Court would rule in his favour.

The Northwest NNPP’s Vice Chairman, Shehu Bello Garu said at the gathering that Kano residents sought the affirmation of Governor Yusuf’s victory by the Supreme Court.

He attributed the recent unrest in Kano to the judgment delivered at the Appeal Court, which he said was not acceptable to them.

“People know who they voted for and are confident in the election’s outcome. Abba Yusuf won. We await the Supreme Court’s decision. We urge our people to remain peaceful and calm; hence, our gathering here to pray for his success,” Garu said.

The National Organizing Secretary of NNPP, Bala Yunusa Mohammed , highlighted the Supreme Court’s importance as the last hope for a common man, saying there was the need to avoid external influences that might sway the verdict in favor of a candidate who clearly lost the election.

“We gathered to pray for the Governor of Kano State, whose case is at the Supreme Court, seeking victory in the final stage of the court proceedings. Everyone should uphold their respective positions. The judiciary, executive, and legislators need to remain independent within their jurisdictions,” he said.

Mohammed called on President Tinubu not to interfere in the affairs of the judiciary, adding that the importance of allowing the judiciary to play its role and ensure justice was of utmost importance.

The NNPP’s Northwest Vice Chairman, Garu, also led party executives on a condolence visit to the bereaved Tudun Biri community in Kaduna state.