50 Rivers legends to be honoured for sustainable development

Peace Legend Awards International said it has concluded plans to award 50 Rivers State’s legends for formulating and implementing plans to ensure sustainable development.



The founder of Peace Legend Awards International Mr Jesse Amiri, in a statement, said the initiative was to celebrate the previous administration for developing infrastructure and creating harmonious relationships to drive peaceful coexistence in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

It also added that this edition of the legendary awards would recognise those who were the driving force of peace and sustainable development actors in Rivers.

According to them, “the peace loving people of Rivers state to build an infrastructural development and human capacity within the 23 LGAs of the state sons and daughters who had strived effortlessly in their different areas of peace and sustainable development.

“Over the years, many entertainment outfits in Rivers state had made themselves spurious and had created a deluge which made peace and social development become distant in the state.

“In furtherance, we have come to the awareness, on how the previous governments took peace, infrastructure and harmonious relationship drive with the coexistence of the peace loving people of Rivers state to build an infrastructural development and human capacity within the 23 LGAs of the state.

“Tapping into the canopies of the dynamics of the peace initiators. That’s why the peace legend awards international has taken the bull by the horn ,to bring her 12 th edition of the legendary awards to the doorsteps of the wheels of the driving force of the initiators of peace and sustainable development actors in the corridors of peace.

“As she prepares to award 50 LEGENDS of Rivers state sons and daughters who had strived effortlessly in their different areas of peace and sustainable development. These lines of players in the field of development are not left out also; companies, brands and corporate institutions will also be awarded.

“Therefore, peace legend awards international is set to celebrate 50 icons that had and are still in the line of duty of fostering sustainable peace and development in Rivers state with the award of an honorary doctorate degree PhD from the prestigious prowess university, Dalawea USA. On the 10th of December,2023. At the presidential hotel. The cream of society of who is who in Rivers state and in Nigeria at large would be there to add colour to this great historical event.

“The aesthetics of the skills of the Rivers state culture and heritage would be displayed. Top geared comedians and musical icons will give it a great and splendor of fragrance.



“Peace legend awards internationally are not standing alone. We have the key sponsor; The mayor of housing. Sub sponsors; Fekomi Herbals. Oil serve limited. Digital space capitals limited. Peace legend awards international is set to create a record of reconciliation through entertainment in the social industry with key personalities of Rivers state in attendance.”