5 Nollywood movies to watch this December

By Efosa Taiwo

December is that month! That month where almost everyone unbuttons; that month of bonding, fun, lots of food and impossible to leave out: the cool dry wind of the harmattan season that leaves in its wake memories.

From children to grown adults – even the aged – December is December, and no month comes close to its level of merrymaking and leisure.

Grabbing from the leisure pie of the month will be the Nollywood industry that has served thrilling movies this year, and promises even better this December.

Here are five movies you could watch this December with your family and loved ones:

1. A Tribe Called Judah

Produced by Funke Akindele, A Tribe Called Judah follows “the story of a family of boys who decide to rob a mall with the help of their mother. However, on getting there, they are faced with unexpected dangerous guests.”

The film is set to premiere on December 15, 2023, and features a star-studded cast that includes Funke Akindele as Jedidah Judah, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah.

Also joining them are Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode, and Yvonne Jegede.

2. Breath of Life

Written and directed by BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor, Breath of Life portrays the story of a former clergyman who loses everything he holds dear including his faith and goes on a journey of self-transformation when his life is taken over by his Christian houseboy.

The movie is set in the 1950s and was shot in Nigeria’s historic city of Ibadan. The cast is led by Wale Ojo, Sam Dede, Tina Mba and Eku Edewor. Others include Chimezie Imo, Genoveva Umeh, Ademola Adedoyin, and Chidozie Nzeribe.

The movie will be released on December 15.

3. Wura

The highly anticipated second season of the telenovela Wura will premiere on Monday, 4 December 2023,

Following a successful first season that garnered a massive fan base, Wura is back and promises more intrigue, drama, suspense and scandalous moments.

“In the trailer for Season 2, Fola seeks forgiveness from Dimeji and Paulina, but Paulina is not willing to forgive him even though Dimeji is trying to see reason. Meanwhile, Kanyin’s obsession with ending Wura has forced her into even more desperate actions. This time around, it’s something she can’t recover from as Wura has evidence that can keep her away for good.”

4. Ada Omo Daddy

Set to be released on December 15, Mercy Aigbe’s Ada Omo Daddy is one of the movies whetting movie lovers’ appetite ahead of the Yuletide season.

A drama-packed plot with lead character Omowunmi Dada, playing the titular Ada, getting engaged to her lover, played by Tayo Faniran. The cross-cultural love, however, gets impeded by several factors arising from both ends as seen in the official trailer.

Directed by Akay Mason Ilozobhie and Adebayo Tijani, the upcoming title has been described as a project that sheds more light on various social issues as echoed by Aigbe who says ‘the film aims to unify the Igbo and Yoruba culture.’

The all-star cast includes Tomi Ojo, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Dele Odule, Taiwo Adeyemi, Fred Amata, Carol King, Mariam Peters, Phyna, Adeniyi Johnson, Nkechi Blessing, Wunmitoriola, Chief Kanran, Adediwura Gold, Fausat Balogun and Jumoke Odutola.

5. Malaika

Toyin Abraham is set to close the year with another sensational movie in Malaika which will debut in cinemas on December 22.

The movie follows a story of a barren woman who attempts to remedy her situation with her friends and family whilst battling intense anger issues. She goes through a spiritual journey where she sees the light of her behavior.

The trailer shows Abraham Ajeyemi starring alongside a star-studded cast, including Ugandan entertainer and comedian Anne Kansiime; Emeka Ike; Odunlade Adekola; Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi (Isbae U); Uzor Arukwe; Oderhohwo Joseph “Carter” Efe; Ibrahim Chatta; Pelumi Olawuni (Abike Shugaa); and veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

