5 gifts you could buy your man for Christmas under 10k

Whether it’s through heartfelt gestures or thoughtful gifts, the Christmas season reminds us to express our affection for those who matter most to us.

As couples or lovers, you could make this season meaningful with gift-giving as a token of your love and appreciation for that special one that has made this year a fantastic one for you.

As ladies, you could consider these five gifts under N10,000 to get your man:

Cologne

Smelling good is winsome, and men will pay to look good and smell attractive whenever they are out. Not only will a cologne make your man feel confident and appreciated, but it also shows that you pay attention to his personal grooming preferences.

Customised Keyholder

Be it car keys or house keys, designing a customised keyholder for your man is a heartwarming gift that adds a personal touch to his everyday routine and reminds him of your thoughtfulness. Additionally, it serves as a practical gift that he can use daily.

Cufflinks

As seemingly minute as cufflinks are, it could be the difference between whether a man put on that cute shirt or dashing native wear. Ensuring that they are never short of cufflinks to complete their outfit is always a thoughtful and important gift men hold dear.

Wallet

For his cards and money, a dinky wallet would come in handy and precious to a man. This does not only keeps his belongings organized but also adds a touch of sophistication to his overall look. It also shows that you pay attention to even the smallest details and want him to feel confident and put-together in any situation.

Corporate Shirt

A well-fitted and stylish corporate shirt can make a significant difference in a man’s professional appearance. It portrays professionalism and attention to detail, enhancing his overall confidence and leaving a lasting impression on others. By gifting him a new corporate shirt, you are not only showing your thoughtfulness but also supporting his success in the workplace.

