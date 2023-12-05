5 dead, 11 injured in Calabar-Itu road auto crash

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —NO fewer than five persons have died and 11 others sustained injuries in an auto crash which occurred on Saturday along Calabar-Itu highway.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, made available to newsmen yesterday.

According to the statement, the accident, which occurred at about 3pm was attributed to over-speeding.

The statement read in part: “A fatal crash occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023 along Itu-Calabar road by Ayadehe at about 1500hrs. The crash involved a Nissan Caravan with number plate, GWB532XY and a Mack Truck with no registration number.

“Eleven males and five females were involved and three out of the five females and two out of the 11 males involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining 11 males and females sustained injuries.

‘When report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilised and moved over to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby hospitals for prompt medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“When inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was speed related, according to eye witnesses. After evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckages to enable free-flow of traffic”

Meanwhile, the sector commander has warned road users, especially motorists, against over-speeding, wrong-way dDrive and indiscriminate parking.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured quick recovery.