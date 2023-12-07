35-year-old musician arrested for defiling lover’s daughter in Ogun

File photo

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Ogun State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday, paraded 35-year-old Odewale Iseoluwa Akinleye for allegedly defiling 16-year-old daughter( name withheld) of his girlfriend.

Odewale was paraded at the command’s state headquarters in Owu Dekudu village off Kobape road, Abeokuta Ogun state.

The suspect said to be a musician and talking drum player belong to the same band with the victim’s mother and was in a relationship with her until she traveled to Israel in 2017.

Odewale said “ We had sex together I started sleeping with her around 2017, I knew her through her mother who was my band leader, I play talking drum for her and we love each other and we were sleeping together(mother) and she had a son for me before she travelled to Israel.

“When her mom was traveling she handed her over to my elder sister and her two brothers and we gave her a separate room and I had the opportunity to go inside her room and that was when the relationship started.

“When we were at Oke Aregba I didn’t sleep with her until we moved elsewhere that was when she confessed to me this year August she has a boyfriend and he has been sleeping with her. So for me not to tell her Mum, she asked what she can do and I told her that whenever she needs sex she should come to me.

“ I can’t remember her age when I started sleeping with her, she’s going to be 17-year-old by December 14 this year and he mum travelled in November 2017 and left her with us.

He confessed to giving the victim lime after having intercourse with her in order to keep her from becoming pregnant.

Talking about what pushed him to such distasteful act Odewale said the father of the girl he was allegedly molestng once told him that he had slept with many people including a mad person and that he should go ask around that sleeping with mother and daughter was a wealth booster.

The victims was said to have disclosed that his Mum’s lover had been molesting her since she was nine years old while in JSS one.

Addressing news men, the state Commandant David Ojelabi represented by the Public Relations Officer, Dyke Ogbonnaya noted that the suspect will be charged appropriately before a competent court so that due justice can be served.

“ On Monday the 4th of December 2023, the Anti- Human Trafficking Irregular Migration and Gender Unit received a matter which was transferred from the Ofada/ Mokoliki division of the command, involving one Odewale Iseoluwa Akinleye, Male 35 years (suspect) and a victim (female) of 16 years of age name withheld.

“ We got to know about the matter through the family members of the victim and our men went after the suspect, got hold of him and brought him to the division, going through the matter deeply they saw that it was something they couldn’t handle on their own so it was brought to the state’s headquarters.

“ And on investigation he confessed to the crime and would be charged to court for likely prosecution”

He however, cautioned parents, particularly mothers, to exercise caution when interacting with men when their female children are within the environment because this could have a negative impact on the kids.