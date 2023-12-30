$30bn GDP: Igbo entrepreneurs embrace Mbah’s economic growth

Gov Mbah

Captains of industry and prospective investors of South-East extraction have expressed readiness to key into the investment and economic growth plans of Dr. Peter Mbah’s government in Enugu State.

They expressed satisfaction with the administration’s effort at rallying local business leaders and de-risking the state’s business environment, stressing that investments go to where the risks were less and return on investment, ROI, high.

This is even as the governor harped on synergy on regional cooperation for economic development, saying a people could only get respect outside their land proportionate to the socio-economic growth in their own homeland.

The business magnates gave the indication during the inauguration of Enugu Investors Network, an initiative of the Enugu State government for mobilising domestic investment, in Enugu weekend.

One of the many business leaders at the event, which also served as the inaugural roundtable of the network, Dr. Sam Onyishi, CEO of Peace Group of Companies, commended the governor for improved security.

He urged Ndigbo to think home, emphasising that the long-term security of Igbo investment could only be guaranteed in their homeland.

The government is thinking what I was thinking. The first thing that this government did was to work on the Monday sit-at-home. Two years ago, we did not go to work for 62 days. Last year, we did not go to work for 67 days. This year was going to be worse than that.

“Why I said that the government is thinking what I was thinking is because on the 23rd of November 2013, I told my family that I was not going to make any investment that is worth more than N1 billion outside the South-East.

“I am happy with this government. This is the first time that anybody is inviting me in Enugu State to come and have this kind of heart-to-heart discussion with the governor seated too. The other ones were a kind of ‘come, talk and go home.’ But this one is action.