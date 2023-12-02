2Baba, Alibaba, 31 other entertainers thrill at Gbenga Adeyinka 1st Laffmattazz

By Ayo Onikoyi

On Sunday, November 26, 2023, Gbenga Adeyinka D 1st’s Laffmattazz train stopped at the Balmoral centre on Victoria Island, Lagos for the Lagos Again edition.

The seven-hour-long comedy and music show kicked off with an orange carpet sponsored by Maltina. Ably supported by the Lagos State government, under the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, LSDPC, Toyota, Eleganza, Sujimoto, and The Address Homes, the music cum comedy show saw attendees and guests getting various treats from Indomie, Goldberg, and Ace.

A total of 33 entertainers – music and comedy stars – took on the Laffmattazz train and stage to thrill over 3,500 guests that attended the Lagos Again edition. Kicking off early on the show were young and rising comic and music acts that include Damola, MC Lozy, Prince Phelar, MC 90s, MC Stylo and Ashny.

The show host, Gbenga Adeyinka D 1st surprised attendees with his grand entry after he was introduced by one of his long-standing allies, Omobaba 1. The comedian, who also doubles as a master of ceremony and actor, expressed gratitude to brands and attendees.

“What I felt was even higher than ‘over happiness’ if there’s anything like that in the dictionary. There is nothing more gratifying than planning an event and having everything fall into place, I am overjoyed,” Adeyinka D 1st began. “The support from the Lagos State government was massive. The Honourable Commissioner Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka led a robust team to our event while the Speaker Rt. Hon Obasa led the legislatures and also the LSDPC boss, Mr Ayo Joseph, who supported.”

Other performers that made the event memorable include music superstars and comedy experts that were led by Tuface Idibia, Adewale Ayuba, Alibaba, Ruggedman, Funnybone, Real Iyke, Destalker, Bowjoint, Koffi tha Guru, MC Ajele, MC Bash, Baba Alariya, Dr. Smile, and many others. DJ Vinnie also dished out various tunes while showing his expertise on the turntables. Side attractions at the event were provided by Magic Whizz, Carton Boys and GKB.

Despite various high points of the event, the show’s crescendo remains the performances of Tuface Idibia, Ruggedman, and Fuji veteran Adewale Ayuba.

A long list of dignitaries that attended the event include Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers, Honourable Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, foremost Nigerian industrialist, Chief Razak Okoya and his beloved wife, Dr Sade Okoya, Kenny Keke Ogungbe, ID Ogungbe, amongst several others.

Adeyinka D 1st also expressed gratitude to entertainers who made his Laffmattazz Lagos Again a success. He said, “I can never repay all my colleagues for what they did to support me in achieving success with the Laffmatazz Lagos Again edition. It was a massive show of love from beginning to the end. Even though we were touring, we never lost touch with our base and that came to the fore at the event. We had attendees and performers at the event. The show was a rewarding one for myself and every member of our team and we are grateful but like Oliver Twist, we will always yearn for more so that we can do more.”