Rivers lawmakers withdraw impeachment notice against Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The 27 Rivers State House of Assembly lawmakers that decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC, have withdrawn their impeachment notice earlier issued against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers, led by factional Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, withdrew the impeachment notice at their resumed sitting, Wednesday.

This was coming after the Monday night Abuja meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

However, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, denied knowledge of the matter.

He told Vanguard that the state government was not aware of the development.

The lawmakers, who met at the assembly quarters in Port Harcourt said their change of mind complied with the resolutions reached at the truce meeting.

In the notice of withdrawal read on the house floor, they said the decision was made out of respect for the President.

Reading the letter signed by 24 lawmakers on the Floor of the House, the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, recalled that on 30th of October 2023 he read a notice of impeachment signed by 24 bembers of the House.

He said it was under Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution as altered, which contained particulars of gross misconduct, and was served on Governor Fubara.

Amaehwule said following the agreement reached on the 18th of December, 2023 at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, the House has withdrawn the notice of impeachment.

He said they would abide by the letters of the agreement and the advice of Mr. President, whom members have immense respect for.

The Speaker added that the House would continue to perform its constitutional functions of lawmaking and oversight.

He said it was for the development of the state, commending President Tinubu for his fatherly role.