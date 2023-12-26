26-yr-old NYSC member, passengers, driver die in Imo road accident

Late Sanni Mariam

By Efe Onodjae

A 26-year-old female National Youth Service Corps, NYSC member, Sanni Mariam, of 2023 Batch C Stream 2, was among those who died in an accident in Imo State on Thursday.

Other passengers and the driver were also reported dead when their vehicle had an accident en route to Lagos.

It was gathered that Mariam was returning from her state of deployment, Benue State, and boarded a commercial bus heading to Lagos through Imo.

According to information gathered by Vanguard, Mariam took a camp exit from Benue State. She was undergoing the three-week compulsory orientation. And camping was expected to end by Thursday next week.

Mariam, a Computer Science graduate from Universite Protestante de Lafrique de l’Ouest, Benin Republic, was said to have won many awards for her platoon, including the Scrabble platoon game.

Efforts to contact the Benue State NYSC State Coordinator proved unsuccessful. He was neither taking calls nor responding to messages at press time.