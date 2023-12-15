2,311 out of 160,000 repentant Boko Haram Terrorists reintegrated into society – Report

IOM says 2,311 out of 160,000 repentant Boko Haram Terrorists reintegrated into society

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission in Nigeria Mr. Laurent De Boeck has said, no fewer than 2,311 out of the total figure of 160,000 surrendered members of Boko Haram Terrorists have been rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society, with about 89 percent indigenes of Borno state, while others were spread from across the states of the country.

This means about 157,689 repentant insurgents are currently undergoing rehabilitation at their various camps including the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Briefing Journalists at a parley and End of Year session with the IOM’s success stories within the period under review in Maiduguri head office on Friday, De Boeck said, about 3,000 former dreaded combatants and their associates are still waiting for judgement to be conducted in Abuja by relevant Courts.

His words: “Since establishment of IOM in Nigeria in 2001, the Organization has maintained an active presence, with a workforce spanning five sub-offices in Benin City, Lagos, Yola, Katsina, and Maiduguri, along with aIl main office in Abuja. Operating in 30 states and the Federal Capital.

On the success stories recorded, the IOM Chief said, the Organization collaborates closely with migrants, displaced populations, Communities, governmental bodies, and intergovernmental and non-

governmental partners at both the federal and state levels.

” In 2023, the organization demonstrated a substantial commitment and impactful interventions across various sectors to address pressing humanitarian needs resulting from conflicts, environmental and climate hazards, and displacement across several states.

“For example, under our Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, IOM was able to reach a remarkable 127,075 individuals across 37 camp locations in Adamawa and Borno states, with a significant accomplishments to include the completion of six solar boreholes, the construction of 402 shower and latrine stances, and successful hygiene promotion campaigns reaching 37,266 individuals.

“Likewise, on shelter and Non-Food Items (NFIs), IOM played a crucial role in addressing the shelter needs of 71,666 individuals affected by conflicts and environmental hazards

“Additionally, 37,277 individuals benefited from Non- Food Items (NFIs) interventions, ensuring access to personal and household items through hybrid, in-kind, and cash-based approaches, as well as construction of 270 mudbrick shelters, were implemented.” He informed.

While acknowledging the support from the federal and state governments, the military and para-military apparatus, development partners and the resilient people, De Boeck said the commitment to coordination, innovation, and community engagement reflects a holistic approach to humanitarian assistance in the face of complex challenges, even as he said, his Organization will reflect on the achievements of the past year, remains dedicated to fostering resilience and providing essential support to those in need.