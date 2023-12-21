21 power projects abandoned in South East region since – TCN

By Anayo Okoli.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is lamenting the level of strangulation and abandonment of 21 power projects in the southeast region since 2019.

TCN blamed the cause of the abandonment on the activities of some host communities.

The General Manager (Transmission) Enugu Region, Engr. Emmanuel Akpa disclosed this briefing journalists in Enugu shortly before conducting them on inspection of done of the projects.

He explained that the projects awarded since 2019 were aimed at boosting power supply in the region and are located in Arochukwu, Okigwe, Nnewi, Enugu, Nsukka, Orlu, Nineth Mile, Nike in Enugu, among others.

He lamented that while such projects had since been completed in other parts of the country, those awarded in the South East region have suffered sabotage and litigations from the host communities even when the necessary compensations have been paid to them.

“This is very disturbing because these contracts have been completed in other zones. These contracts were awarded to take the 132KVA to some places to boost economic activities since 2009. There are power stations where work has been abandoned due to litigation and contest over land. These projects were conceived to galvanize business in those areas. Government paid for the way lift but from there till now, the projects have not been completed because of selfish demands of our people. Even the ones built are now being vandalized.

“The 21 projects have been abandoned in the southeast. They are abandoned because of litigations and at every time in court, they will strangulate the projects. Certain projects of the federal government are being killed by some Igbo for their selfish reasons and this is affecting setting up of substations in the region”, he said.

Akpa appealed to South East communities to develop positive attitude towards power projects for the economic growth of the region.

He said that the company was facing other challenges in the region such as buildings on the TCN right of ways; illegal excavation of soil around the tower base especially in areas like New Artisan market, Goshen Estate and Centenary avenue, within the state metropolis.

He warned of the dangers of building under the 330 KVA lines, noting that the radiations from the line could lead to death.

“This is aside the issue of snapping. When it snaps it causes great damage. We have been telling our people about dangers of building under the power line but nobody cares.

“The federal government has stipulated the distance that should be maintained before setting up any building, which is 25 meters but they are not ready to comply to it”.

The general manager cited new artisan and Ugwuaji in Enugu state where residents have continued to build under 330KVA lines despite repeated warnings.

Akpa however stated that the despite the challenges, the Federal Government have continued to upgrade substations.

“New haven substation for example which used to have a capacity of 300MW, is currently being upgraded to 600 MW capacity.

“Ugwuaji, Nkalagu, Abakalliki, Oji River and the new 2x60MVA 132/33KV substation at 9th Mile Corner.

“In Onitsha sub region, capacity up-grade had been affected both in Nibo and Agu-Awka substations. Same things are applicable in Apir sub region with Transformer capacity up-grade at Makurdi, Otukpo and Yandev”, Akpa explained.