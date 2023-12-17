Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing

By Chioma Gabriel

Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, has said that 2024 will be a crucial year for win-win cooperation between China and Nigeria.

According to her, 2023 is a year of in-depth development of the China-Nigeria relationship.

“Nigeria is a pilot country for China-Africa cooperation in building the BRI. In March, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Tinubu, expressing his willingness to work with President Tinubu to push the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new level. In October, Vice President Shettima attended the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China, where President Xi Jinping met him and the two sides reached a series of important achievements in building China-Nigeria relations in the new era and building the “Belt and Road” in high quality.

“China and Nigeria have built nice cooperation mechanisms, and broad cooperation platforms, while practical cooperation in various fields is deepening and expanding.

“Exciting results have been achieved in economic and trade cooperation. In the first three quarters of 2023, China-Nigeria bilateral trade reached USD 17.25 billion, and China’s imports from Nigeria increased by 22.5%. The opening ceremonies of Lekki Deep Sea Port and the first phase of Lagos Blue Line Light Railway constructed by Chinese enterprises were held successively, and now these projects are promoting economic and social development in Nigeria.

“Subnational exchanges are growing. Since I took office in May this year, I have visited five states and met seven governors, and I feel Nigeria’s enthusiasm for cooperation with China. In November, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki visited China and built the sister-city ties with Fuzhou City.

“Counter-terrorism cooperation has been continuously strengthened. In July this year, the 43rd Chinese naval escort taskforce visited Nigeria. During the visit, anti-piracy, joint search and rescue, and formation sailing drills were carried out with the Nigerian Navy, which enhanced the military exchanges between China and Nigeria.

“People-to-people exchanges have been rich and colorful. the China Film Festival Nigeria was held in Lagos, and brought Chinese and Nigerians closer to each other; the overseas Chinese communities and enterprises such as the Huaxing Art Troupe Nigeria have carried out the charity event called “Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light” to help cataract patients, which demonstrated the deep love and affection of the overseas Chinese to Nigerian friends. On October 1st, the two countries celebrated the National Day of China and the Independence Day of Nigeria…people-to-people exchanges played the song of Silk Road for the new era and enhanced the bond between Chinese and Nigerian people.

“2024 will be a crucial year for win-win cooperation between China and Nigeria. China is going to celebrate the 75th National Day and host the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation meeting. I am willing to work with all walks of life in Nigeria to deepen the all-around cooperation with China through economic and trade cooperation, Subnational communication, and cultural exchanges, promoting the China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new level.”

She said “China is Africa’s largest trading partner, contributing more than 20% to Africa’s economic growth; by 2022, China-Africa trade reached USD 282 billion, accounting for 20% of Africa’s total foreign trade. China’s FDI stock in Africa exceeds USD 47 billion, 1.8 times the 2013 figure.

“China firmly supports African countries in exploring development paths suited to their conditions, cooperates with African countries in poverty reduction, and promotes the modernization of African agriculture. China has built more than a dozen of Luban workshops in Africa, vigorously promoting the development and innovation of vocational education in Africa. China has built 25 economic and trade cooperation zones with Nigeria and other African countries to promote industrialization in Africa. China also supports Africa in implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, works for a synergy between the BRI and Agenda 2063 of the African Union, and the development strategies of various countries. These efforts bring us into a new phase of building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.