2024: Nigeria ‘ll flourish again, says Tinubu, CAN President, Okoh

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Dan Okoh, have expressed optimism that Nigeria would flourish once again under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Mrs. Tinubu and Okoh, made the remark in a homily delivered at the 2023 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols with the theme: “Immanuel, our hope of glory,” held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Roll call

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and former President, Goodluck Jonathan, were among other prominent personalities who attended the event.

Reading the 8th lesson for the 2023 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, Mrs Tinubu, assured that the year 2024 would be divinely peaceful, and restful while she prayed that God would answer all the prayers offered for the Nation.

“I believe the best is now in Nigeria and 2024 is the year of peace and progress. Nigeria will take her place in the community of nations.”

Okoh, who said Nigerians are looking forward to this year’s Christmas and the year 2024 with renewed hope, reiterated the need for love and for Nigerians to ensure true reconciliation in all areas of their lives.

“All individuals should be voices of reconciliation, not crises and division. This is the time to let go of all bitterness and anger,” he stated.

Okoh noted that “Christmas is not just a celebration but should be a time of reconciliation,” urging citizens to use the season to reach out to others.

He called on Nigerians to support political leaders, noting that President Tinubu’s approach to his political opposition since his assumption of office has been commendable.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to celebrate to extend the abundance they have with others who are struggling financially.

The 2023 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols was the first to be organized by the First Family in office.