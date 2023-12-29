2024: Meticulous execution, key to Tinubu’s healthcare reforms – Menakaya

President Bola Tinubu

By Morenike Taire, Woman Editor

Dr. Chichi Menakaya is an award winning Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon, international speaker, social justice advocate and the CEO of Annomo Health—a pinnacle in international medical concierge.

Her visionary leadership crafts bespoke healthcare pathways, connecting clients with elite hospitals and specialists worldwide, all while offering an opulent lifestyle concierge to those who seek excellence in every aspect of their well-being.

Beyond surgical excellence, she’s a force of nature, redefining healthcare standards. Dr. Chichi Menakaya’s powerful legacy is forged through exceptional leadership, com passionate care, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. She shares her ideas with WO concerning the future of our healthcare.

Excerpts:

Tinubu has unveiled his administration’s commitment to healthcare by prioritizing and improving Nigeria’s health sector through massive investments and allocation of increased funds. Do you think such step will bring solution to the health sector?

The unveiling of these commitments marks a commendable step forward. Beyond the critical financial allocations, true transformation in healthcare demands a profound shift in attitudes, cultural beliefs, and a complete reorientation of our national priorities.

The president’s increased investment signals a substantial commitment to national welfare, yet the impact hinges on a meticulously crafted execution.

Strategic allocation and efficient fund utilization are non-negotiable. Funds must be channelled into pivotal areas, encompassing health education, infrastructure, workforce training.

There is a campaign by the National Health Insurance Authority for Nigeria to achieve Universal Health Coverage UHC in 2030. UHC means every Nigerian having access to health care without much cost and this is supposed to be through social health insurance which is presently midwife by NHIA. Do you think that is achievable?

The pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria is undeniably ambitious due to our vast population and lack of national citizen database, yet its potential impact on the health and well-being of every citizen is profound. It stands as a promise of transformative change for the nation.

To bring this vision to fruition, sustained commitment from stakeholders, especially the government, is paramount. Adequate resource allocation and the formulation of supportive policies are critical components. The effective implementation of social health insurance, reaching every corner of the nation, is pivotal for success.

Challenges such as infrastructure development, healthcare workforce capacity, and public awareness demand a comprehensive approach. Success hinges on collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and a steadfast commitment to overcome systemic barriers.

In essence, turning this ambitious vision into reality necessitates strategic planning, unwavering commitment, and a collective will to ensure that every Nigerian has access to healthcare without undue financial burden.

Doctors are top of the list of JAPA candidates. Addressing healthcare workforce shortages is crucial. How do you plan to incentivize and invest in the training and retention of healthcare professionals to meet the increasing demands of an evolving healthcare system?

Adequate, well-trained, and motivated health workers are the bedrock for achieving universal health coverage and Sustainable Development Goals. Nigeria, facing workforce challenges, must prioritize their support. Despite WHO recognition, global migration persists.

To remedy shortages, we need a multi-faceted approach. First, appreciation—ensuring health workers feel valued. Then, strategic investments in training, creating a magnetic pull. Continuous education and skill development maintain their prowess in our evolving healthcare system.

Financial remuneration is key. A content, financially secure health worker is a motivated one. Leveraging technology connects us to clinicians globally, mitigating shortages. By prioritising our health workers’ well-being, we attract and retain the expertise essential for a healthy, thriving nation.

We have seen the work you do with one of UK’s premium care homes, especially in the area of Dementia Care. Can you share this with us?

Over 12 months ago, Annomo Health joined forces with the esteemed London only senior living members club, Loveday & Co, to launch “Stages of Ageing.”

Our mission was clear: to support families and healthcare workers while raising awareness about the unique needs of the ageing population, particularly in the realm of Dementia Care.



In our collaboration, we’ve pioneered a holistic and personalized approach to Elderly Care.

It’s about the profound impact we have on the lives of those entrusted to our care.

We have seen the work you do with one of UK’s premium care homes, especially in the area of Dementia Care. Can you share this with us?

Over 12 months ago, Annomo Health joined forces with the esteemed London only senior living members club, Loveday & Co, to launch “Stages of Ageing.” Our mission was clear: to support families and healthcare workers while raising awareness about the unique needs of the ageing population, particularly in the realm of Dementia Care.



In our collaboration, we’ve pioneered a holistic and personalized approach to Elderly Care.

It’s about the profound impact we have on the lives of those entrusted to our care.

As we enjoy the festive season, how can the Nigerian public actively participate in and support the ongoing health reforms, fostering a collective responsibility for the well-being of the nation?

This Yuletide, let’s redefine generosity. Gift the nation a health reform, rescue an elderly soul from abuse, or create an affordable healthcare solution for someone in need. Join the campaign to elevate healthcare to our national priority.