2024 empowerment: Sanwo-Olu scales up funding for artisans

R-L: Hon.Commissioner Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment; Mr. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Governor of Lagos State, Mr.Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, ably represented by Commissioner For Establishment and Training; Mr Afolabpi Ayantayo presenting an award to group of Artisans during the 14th Tradesmen and Artisans Day Celebration at The Blue Roof, LTV Premises, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos. Date: 20th December,2023. Rabiu Saheed, Lagos Indicator Magazine.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated the commitment of his administration to scale up funding to build capacity of Artisans/Tradesmen in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, stated this on Wednesday, at the 14th Tradesmen and Artisans Day with the theme: “Collaboration and Networking: the Path to Artisanal Growth and Development.”

The governor, said that the event is designed to showcase the huge potential in the sector as he acknowledged Artisans as key contributors to economic growth, employment generation and wealth creation.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, explained that his administration has activated

series of empowerment programmes to adequately prepare Artisans in the state to think global and provide local solutions.

He said the state has been consistently developing innovative solutions that has addressed the challenges of the group, stressing that his administration will create the enabling environment for improved productivity.

“As a government that is responsive to the needs of the people, in the coming years, we will continue to explore ways to make sure we cushion the effects of these policies, we will do everything within our power to support you at this time and ensure that you feel the impact of our good governance.

“We will continue to improve the capacity of the relevant government agencies and institutions including the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and continue to support small-scale businesses with access to fund.

“Our passion to enhance the growth of this sector and prosperity of all stakeholders has been demonstrated by the implementation of various programs through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment and collaboration with other government agencies and the private sector,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, said that the THEMES Agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu “is a step towards improving economic situation of the state and enhance individual capacity.”

Ajigbotafe, stressed that the event was designed to create an opportunity to commend and appreciate Artisans and Trade Associations that have distinguished themselves in their chosen vocations and activities in the last year

While stressing the crucial role that collaboration and networking play in advancing the growth and development of Tradesmen and Artisans, he urged individuals and groups in the sector to seek knowledge and innovation to further develop themselves and their trades.

The President, Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans, Nurudeen Buhari, commended Governor for supporting the association to activate programmes that has enhanced capacity of the groups that will form path of growing the state economy.

He called for an increase in the number of Artisans and Tradesman trained annually on capacity retraining programs and requested soft loans for members to boost their businesses.

He, however, appealed for the upward review of the annual subvention to the earlier N12 million which was reduced to N6 million because of economic downturn brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlight of the event was the awards presentation to the outstanding Artisans and Trades Association who were found worthy to be commended.