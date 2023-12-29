2024: CRFFN targets to generate over N5bn as revenue

The Management of Council For the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) says the Council targets to generate over N5 billion as its revenue in 2024.

The Acting Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of CRFFN, Mrs Chinyere Uromta, said this at the two-day workshop for the staff of the Council on Friday in Abuja.

Recall that the workshop is with the theme “signed Performance Bond 2024 to 2027 by Acting Registrar/CEO of CRFFN, Mrs Chinyere Uromta’’.

According to Uromta, every agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy came with its mandate to sign the bond and it is no longer business as usual.

“We have three areas, where we collect our revenues, such as the Land border, the Cargo Airport and the Seaport.

“We are now only collecting at the sea port and our field officers are monitoring our collections.

“We also have a training centre for training, enforcement and regulation that is where we get our revenues. We as well have a Register that registers all that met our qualifications,” she said

She stressed that when the enforcement officers were well trained, they would be able to collect more revenues.

She said the usual signing of APPER FORM for staff not coming to work would not be tolerated, as each staff must have done his or her job before the form could be signed by the departmental head.

She added that for any staff to be promoted to the next level he must have done what was expected of him to do, before he could be promoted.

Uromta said all enabling requirements had been put in place by CRFFN to ensure that members of staff deliver on what was expected of them.

She noted that various department heads had been directed to monitor the performance of staff of their units.

The Head Research Development of the CRFFN, Dr. Ben Ojumah, said the training would impact meaningfully on the staff, as it would enable them to give their best having undergone the two-day training.

On whether the Council would be able to achieve its mandate looking at its staff strength, Ojumah said such was no problem as CRFFN had enough staff to achieve its mandate.

The Unit Chairman Senior Staff Union, Dr Temitope Hamzat, expressed appreciation to the Acting Registrar, adding that the Council would want more of such training every year.

Hamzat noted that the agency had provided the enabling environment for the staff to achieve its goals, stressing that the only challenge facing CRFFN was scarcity of funds.

Mr Folarin Akinsoni, a Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, who anchored the workshop, said specifically he came to train the staff on what they intended to do as their jobs.

Akinsoni noted that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, was the first person that signed the bond with the heads of the agencies under the ministry