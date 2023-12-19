2024 budget to be passed December 30, says Speaker Abbas

2024 budget

By Gift ChapiOdekina , Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the 2024 budget would be passed on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

He said this as the House resumed plenary on Tuesday.

The speaker also passed a message from the Committee on Appropriations to various committees of the House saying they must conclude and submit their reports of the budget defence by 8 p.m. today, December 19, 2023.

The speaker said other budget-related activities like compilation and processing will take place in between.

Details soon