2024 Budget: Tinubu, Shettima, aides to spend N15.9b on travels

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and their aides are to spend the sum of N15.961 billion on international and local travels in 2024.

The figure is contained in the 2024 Appropriation Bill, now being considered by the National Assembly.

If approved by the federal legislature, he would spend the total of N6. 992 billion on foreign trips and N638. 535 million on travels within the country.

Similarly, Vice President Shettima would spend a total of N1. 847 billion on international and local travels.

According to the budget proposal, he will spend N1. 229 billion on foreign trips and another N 618. 399 million on local travels.

Another N6. 484 billion was provisioned for Villa Headquarters international and local travels.

