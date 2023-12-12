2024 budget: Senate, Reps to vote funds for National Library, others

By Joseph Erunke

The Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Education have assure the Federal Ministry of Education of their willingness to approve funds for the immediate completion of abandoned National Library project.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Dandutse Muktari and the House Committee Chairman, Hassan Fulata, both gave the assurances during the review of the 2023 and presentation of the 2024 budgets of the Federal Ministry of Education, yesterday.

In a remark at the joint session, Senator Dandutse said that they would support any proposal by the Ministry to supervise educational institutions to complete all ongoing projects.

According to him, no nation can develop or achieve sustainable development without proper education of its citizenry.

Also in his remarks, Fulata said that the House Committee was ready to ensure approval of funds for the completion of critical national projects, adding that annual budgets were critical in the Federal Government’s determination of critical national priorities.