2024 Budget pivotal step to realize Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, says Minister Malagi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi has

said that the 2024 budget has signified a pivotal step towards the realisation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion would mark a transformative era in the country, once passed by the National Assembly.

Speaking on Saturday in Kaduna while declaring open the Kaduna State Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) 2023 Annual Public Lecture amd General Meeting, the Minister said he would support the development of NIPR, where he was a member.

While recalling the budget as presented by President Tinubu, Minister Idris said

“just this week, he presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5 trillion to the National Assembly, the first full-year Budget of his Administration. The Budget as presented signifies a pivotal step towards the realization of his Renewed Hope Agenda, by aligning fiscal strategies and priorities with broader national development objectives.”

“In addition to its focus on development priorities, the budget demonstrates a commitment to fiscal responsibility. President Tinubu’s administration recognizes the importance of prudent financial management as the foundation for long-term economic stability.”

“As the 2024 appropriation bill moves through the legislative process, we are very optimistic that its passage will mark the beginning of a transformative era, bringing tangible improvements to the lives of Nigerians. Before this week’s Budget Presentation, President Tinubu had assented to an equally important Supplementary Budget, signed a number of landmark Bills and Executive Orders into law, and inaugurated special presidential initiatives on fiscal policy reform, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Food Security, MSME Support, and other critical areas of the economy. The goal has been to deliver relief to the Nigerian people, and lay the groundwork for true and lasting prosperity.”

“At this juncture, let me remind us that one of the pillars of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Eight-Point Agenda is “Inclusivity”, which means inclusive policies and programmes for all segments of the population, especially youth and women. You can see manifestations of this even in the array of appointments made by the President so far, and the prominence given to young people and to women. This is not to say we have done enough, and can therefore rest on our oars. No.”

“We can still do better, and I can assure you that President Tinubu will continue to push the envelope in this regard.

In addition to appointments and representation, the Tinubu Administration has very importantly been rolling out policies targeted at creating the enabling environment for Nigerians to thrive, across all demographic categories.”

“We must acknowledge that the government came into office at a very challenging time in our nation’s history. But President Tinubu has confronted all the inherited challenges head on. Nigerians have as President a transformational leader with a solid track record in the private sector and at the level of subnational government. A man who will not be fazed by challenges and obstacles, who has regularly said he does not need pity or sympathy; because he asked for and passionately sought the job.”

“Let me address a most germane issue that I am very familiar with, which has to do with the need for a permanent secretariat for the Kaduna Chapter of the NIPR. I am committed to supporting the effort to ensure that this is realized in a timely fashion.”

“Another area of concern is the moribund National Institute of Public Information (NIPI), a training arm of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Reviving the NIPI would require a broad-based, result-oriented collaboration with the NIPR to develop the capacity of Information Officers of government ministries, departments, and agencies, and serve as a training ground for Nigerians from different fields and endeavours. Take it from me that, under my watch, the NIPI will be revived.”.

“We must never lose sight of the significant role that information and communication play in the development of any society and any country. This is why the NIPR is, in my view, one of the most important professional bodies in Nigeria today.”

“As information managers, we are very influential in determining the quality of the information that the public consumes. This information is what determines whether citizens will be inspired and motivated to contribute their all to nation-building, or whether they instead give in to discouragement and demoralization.”

“As the Minister of Information and National Orientation, I reaffirm the commitment of my Ministry, and the entire Administration, to fostering robust and transparent public communication, that empowers citizens with accurate, timely and useful information. In this mission, the NIPR is a much-valued partner, and I expect you to continue to live up to this responsibility,” he said

Earlier, Haroun Malami,.Chairman of NIPR in Kaduna State, said among others that the theme of this year’s public lecture “Demographic Transition,Ethical Resource,Sustainable Development: Reflection on Northern Nigeria “, was chosen in view of the rising unemployment amongst the youth population.