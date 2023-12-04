2024 Budget: Obi decries N20.5bn allocation for VP’s residence

John Alechenu



The standard bearer of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 Presidential Election, Mr. Peter Obi, has again decried what he described as a growing culture of waste which is fast becoming the hall mark of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration.

Obi said it was disheartening that the regime which is yet to sufficiently address querries raised by Nigerians over the unjustifiably large delegation of 1,411 delegates it took to COP28 is again proposing to waste over N20b in renovation and building of a new office space for the Vice President.

The LP standard bearer querried the N20bn renovation/ building budget proposal in a series of tweets on his X (formally Twitter) handle, on Monday.

He revealed that he is still studying the N27.5 trillion budget presented to the National Assembly last week, but could not wait to wonder at the level of waste on nonessential things when most Nigerians are reeling under the economic quagmire the current regime has created.

Obi bemoaned government’s attitude towards the suffering of Nigerians whom he said were daily dropping into multi-dimensional poverty in droves.

Speaking via his X handle Obi said, “Even as I am still studying the 2024 fiscal budget as presented to the National Assembly last week, I cannot wait as am compelled to ask what is exactly wrong with us as a country.

“I ask this question because it is hard for me to understand some of the recent happenings in our nation, in these critical times.

“The recent news about a budget provision of N15 billion for the construction of a new residence for the Vice President is both shocking and disheartening, considering the many important challenges facing our nation.

Obi recalled that, “Just recently in the Supplementary Budget, the sum of N2.5 billion was included for the renovation of the Vice President’s residence in Abuja, which means that he already has a residence.

“Again, during the budget presentation, I heard the sum of N3billion was allocated for the renovation of the Vice President’s residence in Lagos.

“ If we total all these sums, we would have budgeted the sum of N20.5 billion for the housing of the Vice President at this critical time when we are not just the world’s poverty capital, but more people falling into poverty, with so many Nigerians not knowing where their next meal will come from”.

“Our health facilities have collapsed, and unemployment is skyrocketing. I am convinced that 99.9% of Nigerians can only dream of living in the current residence of the Vice President.”

The LP standard bearer equally noted that, “Several people employed in the universities are not being paid.

“Just to give an example, the salary of a professor in a Nigerian university is about N400,000, which without removing tax is about N5 million a year. What we have budgeted for the housing of the Vice President who is already luxuriously housed is, therefore, the annual salary of about 3000 professors!

“This is the finance needed to develop the much-needed human capital.

“The budget of N5 billion for student loans, which is yet to be disbursed is only a tiny percentage of the cost of the Vice President’s new home.

The former Anambra state Governor further said, “We are projecting to use four times the amount for educating all Nigerian indigent students to house the Vice President, and we are being told there is nothing wrong with us?

“I am sure the major teaching hospitals in Nsukka, Lagos, Ibadan, and Zaria did not receive this much capital vote in the budget this year.

“We have had leaders that were exemplary in the past. Most Nigerians may not know that the popular 1004 flats in Lagos, was land allocated for the building of a Presidential Mansion for the then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed, but he sternly turned down the offer and instructed that the land should be used to build blocks of flats for civil servants. That is the kind of sacrificial leadership worth emulating.

“Our leaders must therefore stop the recklessness and insensitivity to the plight of the masses.

“We need leaders who show compassion and are willing to sacrifice for common progress and development. Such compassionate and frugal leaders are critical in our journey to the New Nigeria.”