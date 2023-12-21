2024 Budget: No excuse on digitalization reforms— FG tells MDAs

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government, FG, has said ministries, extra-ministerial departments, and agencies (MDAs) have no excuse in speedy implementation of digitalization reforms in 2024.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this at a one-day retreat on digitalization for the Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, in Abuja.

She noted that MDAs, having been allowed to ensure adequate budgetary allocation in the 2024 budget, will have no excuse not to up their game on digitalisation.

Vanguard reports that the charge was to meet the deadline of 2025 as stipulated in the Federal Civil Service and Strategy and Implementation Plan, 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

Situating the theme “Towards the Digitalisation of the Public Service by 2025″ in a proper context, the HoSF stressed that all the FCSSIP25 pillars are anchored on digitalisation, insisting that for the service to run with these pillars, it must digitalize its work processes.

She urged MDAs to leverage technology to drive the national goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

She expressed dissatisfaction that Nigeria is lagging in terms of digitalization, as 90% of governments in the world have since gone digital and are presently deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Re-emphasising the gains of going digital, such as a reduction in cost of governance and waste reduction, as well as the provision of information at the backend with saved data, she urged MDAs to ensure uniformity and interoperability of data to achieve common set goals.

In his address, the Minister of Communication, Digital Economy, and Innovation, Mr Bosun Tijani, said that technology, having made things a lot easier, will greatly enhance service delivery.

He stated that the Eight (8) Presidential Priorities would not be realisable without technology.

The Minister disclosed that the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is the system and capacity needed to deliver services to the public, and it also enables broad socio-economic activities in a social age. Mr. Tijani further stated that the Nigerian populace is critical for achieving the e-government master plan, which seeks to support the Nigerian Digital Service Strategy.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, OHCSF, Engr. Farouk Yusuf Yabo said that the HoSF is committed to ensuring that the service works digitally, adding that OHCSF is carrying everyone along to achieve that.

In their Goodwill Messages, the representative of the Aig-Imoukhoude Foundation, Miss Chioma Njoku, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that the service works for the good of its citizens, while the Director-General NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, confirmed that digitalization is the only solution that will bring the entire system together.

He expressed optimism about the achievement of its implementation in 2025.

In a presentation delivered by Engr. Yabo, hinted that the digitalization journey has already begun. He spoke about the vision, strategies, and what the OHCSF has done so far in this regard.

He also highlighted the importance of digitalization, which includes cost management, sovereignty, globalisation, data security, transparency, and interoperability, amongst others.

During the question, comment, and answer session, Permanent Secretaries suggested the following: cyber security training; standardisation of the internet; and for GBB to up their game in the provision of quality internet to civil servants; budget allocation for monitoring of MDAs; making ICT independent; and inter-ministerial recruitment to shore up the capacity gap.

The Permanent Secretary, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr. Olusade Adesola, urged MDAs to fast-track the implementation of their digitalization processes by engaging with the OHCSF for guidance.

In response, MDAs were requested to be more proactive in streamlining issues that need GBB’s attention, as well as ensure that they make adequate provisions in their budget, as digitalization is dear to the heart of Mr. President.