2024 Budget: Ministry of N-Delta to spend N8.7bn on roads, N2.5bn on intangible assets

…48% of overhead cost on travels and transportation

...As welfare packages gulp more than medical expenses, recruitment, and sporting activities combined

By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Ministry of Niger Delta’s 2024 budget proposal has come under scrutiny as it reveals a total allocation of N21.3bn, with some eyebrow-raising financial decisions.

The investment in capital expenditure is approximately six times the total recurrent costs, with the ministry planning to spend a whopping N18.1bn on capital projects.

Of particular interest is the allocation for the construction and provision of roads, which towers over other expenses at a staggering N8.7bn.

This allocation is almost four times the combined allocation for the construction and provision of office buildings, electricity, housing, water facilities, hospitals/health centers, and public schools, which amounts to N3bn.

Another startling revelation is the seemingly disproportionate allocation to overhead costs.

The ministry’s overhead costs equate to N1bn, of which N480,938,791 is dedicated to general travel and transport.

This figure surpasses the total allocation for maintenance services, fuel and lubricants, and miscellaneous expenses combined.

Despite the high overhead costs, only N1,317,155,829 is set aside for salaries, suggesting a possible imbalance between administrative costs and personnel remuneration.

In the same vein, the ministry plans to spend more on welfare packages (N80,113,609) than on the combined total for medical expenses, recruitment, and sporting activities.

The proposal also shows a significant amount of N2.5bn allocated for the acquisition of non-tangible assets, which includes N30,000,000 for computer software acquisition.

This contrasts sharply with the N1,151,664,086 allocated for the purchase of fixed assets.

While the Ministry’s proposal reveals a notable focus on infrastructure and capital projects, these figures raise questions about the prioritization of funds.

The heavy leaning towards capital expenditure and overhead costs may prompt stakeholders to demand further justification for these allocations.