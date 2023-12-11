2024 budget holds lots of promise but….— Prof Uwaleke

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

At the backdrop of the debates on the 2024 federal budget a renowned economist and lecturer at Nasarawa State University, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, has posited that the budget holds good fortune for the economy if well implemented.

However, he noted that a major snag in the budget stems from the likely distortionary impact of the new foreign exchange (forex) regime.

Uwaleke, in his response to the budge titled: “The new forex regime and the 2024 Budget Proposal”, warned that naira float in the face of weak supply and strong demand with its attendant forex market volatility will introduce uncertainty in budget implementation.

This, he said, is why the N750 to the dollar rate used for the 2024 budget is a tall order. He stated: “Overall, the 2024 budget proposals hold a lot of promise for the economy if well implemented.

“A major snag, however, stems from the likely distortionary impact of the new forex regime. “It’s most likely the exchange rate will be the major cause of wide budget variances in the 2024 budget on account of NAFEM operations.

“This is particularly so in respect of the dollar-denominated component of the budget much of which can be found in the over N3 trillion proposed defence spending as well as in recurrent debt expenditure.

“A volatile and high exchange rate will increase the cost of servicing external debt and further widen the budget deficit.

“In my view, a well implemented and corruption-free dual (not multiple) exchange rate regime (one official including for debt service and another tier for other transactions) helps to bring certainty in government procurements and short term planning in general.