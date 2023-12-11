2024 budget: FG to spend over N23bn on rehabilitation of airport, aerodromes, others

•HoS to spend over N13bn on gym, new ACs

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Federal Government has proposed to spend the sum of N23.085billion on rehabilitation and repairs of airport/aerodromes and air navigational equipment in the 2024 fiscal year.

Specifically, N20,985,000,000 was budgeted for the rehabilitation and repairs of airport/aerodromes, while N2.100billion is for the rehabilitation of air navigational equipment.

The figure, which is part of FG’s proposal in the 2024 Appropriation Bill also earmarked over N63.31 billion for the parent Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

While the ministry got N39.80 billion, the Nigerian Meteorological received N13,199,789,935, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria got N5,500,235,528 and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, received N4,808,779,916.

Other details of the allocation reveals that the Ministry and its agencies would spend over N1.39 billion on refreshment and meals, welfare packages, sporting activities, among other listed items.

The Ministry plans to spend N2 billion in the development of Aerospace University in Abuja, and N1 billion on the expansion of wing D and E fingers of Murtala Mohammed Airport, MMA, in Lagos.

Also, N500 million was earmarked for ongoing projects on safety and security critical projects and airport certification nationwide, N10 million budgeted for purchase of fire trucks for airports.

The sum of N60 million was set aside for ongoing Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement, BASA, and Multilateral Air Service Agreement, MASA, for Namibia, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal, United Kingdom, UK, Russia, Senegal Israel, Pakistan, Iran, South Africa and others.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Head of State, HoS, got an allocation of over N13 billion for the construction of employees wellness centre, purchase of new air conditioning units, and other miscellaneous in the 2024 appropriation bill.

Vanguard observed that the inclusion of employee wellness centres has been a recurring project in past appropriation bills.

While the Head of Service, will spend N30 million on construction and establishment of employee wellness centre in the 2024 Budget, in 2022 a whooping N15 million was earmarked for the same project.