2024 budget: Ex Minister, Madubuike hails Otti for 20% allocation to education

Former Minister of Education and elder statesman, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, has commended Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State for allocating 20% of the state’s 2024 budget to the education sector.

Professor Madubuike who was also a former Minister for Health said visionary leaders “attach importance to education”, recalling that the late Nnamdi Azikiwe appropriated 45% of Government revenue to education.

Gov. Otti who presented a budget estimate of N567.2 billion for the 2024 fiscal year before the Abia State House of Assembly on Tuesday, proposed 20% for education, followed closely by health which got 15% of the entire budget proposal.

The Governor had also budgeted 84% for capital expenditure and only 16% for recurrent expenditure.

It was the first time education would get the highest budgetary allocation in the state, and also the first time the state would propose greater percentage of its annual budget for capital expenditure.

Professor Madubuike noted that states in the South East, produce the highest number of candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions, hence Governors in the zone should handsomely invest in the education sector.

The elders statesman in a statement he personally signed urged other Governors in the South East to emulate Otti, while encouraging the Governor to follow through.

The statement made available to Vanguard reads:” I laud the foresight and courage of Governor Otti for budgeting 20% to the Education sector. It’s historic as it reminds us of the supreme importance which our visionary leaders attached to education and the glory and honor it brought to our people. Nnamdi Azikiwe invested some 45% of government revenues to Education and most of the States of the SE are today reaping the benefits. Imo State, for instance, remains one of the most literate states in the country.

Imo and Anambra alone counted for more than half of the total number of the candidates for the 2010 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Education remains the greatest development resource you can give the people.”

The former Health Minister also, applauded Otti for prioritising agriculture in the budget describing the move ss a step in the right direction.

“I also commend the prominence given to Agriculture ,especially the creation of agro-industrial zones. I have in a speech recently at Umuahia, opined that in all these the farmer must be at the center of government’s interventions .

“Most governments in the world give subsidies to farmers and create solar farmers .As we move forward I hope government will do the needful.

The Abia budget is the highest in many years .It’s well articulated-and we pray for its wholesome implementation .”

