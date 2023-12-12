2024 budget: Embrace investment opportunities in blue economy, Natasha tasks FG

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district has tasked the federal government to take advantage of investment opportunities in the blue economy to turn the fortunes of the country.

The lawmaker stated this Tuesday when the joint Senate/House of Reps Committee on Marine met with the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for the 2024 budget defence at the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

She urged the ministry to tap into the opportunities that Kogi offers in terms of its water resources.

“The Blue economy is the seventh largest economy in the world worth about 1.5 trillion dollars and it’s expected to double to 3 trillion dollars by the year 2030.

“The blue economy projects 30 million jobs worldwide. Going through your budget, I could see that you are at the preliminary stage of developing a Blue Economy sustainable model for your ministry; but I’d like to know how your budget intends to position your ministry and Nigeria to key into this huge $1.5 trillion opportunity that has taken wave all over the world?

“How can we capitalise on renewable energy, coastal and marine tourism, fishery (including aquaculture), and other industries to create jobs and generate revenue for our country?

“We would also like to know how your internal strategies align with the numerous global Trust Fund especially the Problue by the World Bank,” she stated.

Responding, the Minister said part of what they did to position Nigeria to benefit from the opportunities of blue economy was to call for stakeholders meeting to allow the professionals and experts discuss and look at the areas of improvement.

“The federal government is developing a port in Lokoja (Kogi state capital) and it will be ready for use in 2024,” the minister added.