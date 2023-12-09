2024 Budget: Capture our ideas in process, implementation – Youths tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In a bid to promote inclusion, a Youth-led think tank has urged the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to input their ideas in the 2024 budget process and implementation.

In commemoration of the 2023 Youth Day, the Chief Executive, ILEAD AFRICA, Yusuf Abiodun said this during its Youth Budget Conversation, themed ‘Amplifying the voices of youth in political leadership and policy formation’, in collaboration with, BudgIT Foundation, Young Parliamentarians Forum of the National Assembly, and Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in Abuja.

He said involving youths in the decision-making process would spur the interest of many citizens, especially youths, and encourage them to engage in political leadership while holding leaders accountable to do what is expected of them.

Yusuf argued that young persons possess great ideas that can bring the country where it needs to be and that the discussions made by them will be given as recommendations to the national assembly in preparation for the 2024 budget appropriation bill.

He said, “Before now, young people used to display their displeasure with the budget and we see that they don’t make any contribution to the budget preparation. We are a formal platform for them where we can put all these ideas together to articulate them and champion them to the national assembly, to make use of our recommendation as they prepare for the 2024 budget appropriation bill.

“Beyond that, we want to see how young people can engage actively in budget monitoring and implementation; because beyond the conversation, beyond the preparation, young people must find a way of following up with the budget to hold their leaders accountable.

“The young people are looking forward to a budget that will work for all, for a budget that will solve the major challenges they are facing and the present issue in the country. we just want to see that we make our voice heard and we ensure that the government gets to put our ideas and recommendations into part of the budget preparation.

“Young people are also looking for a platform to participate actively and to contribute their ideas, and we urge the government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to make use of the idea of young people; to carry them along by creating a platform for them and amplifying their voice, because they are well known for innovative ideas and that can bring the country to where it ought to be,” Yusuf said.

In his remarks, Stakeholders Manager, BudgIT Foundation, Orlando Andrew Oaikhua urged the youths to follow up on budgets in their various state and make sure they advocate for good governance in the national and sub-national levels.